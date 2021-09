WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School football team welcomed back Friday night football with a very special show of force. Westfield attacked by air – – senior quarterback Matt Adamites threw three touchdowns, two to senior wide receiver Andrew Scott and one to senior wideout Michael Collins – – by land – – senior running back Ryan Cimini rushed for two long touchdowns and totaled nearly 200 yards on the ground – – and by sea – – as the Hurricanes were swept up in a defensive tidal wave at Bullens Field. The Bombers overwhelmed Amherst 44-0. “We did the right things; we moved the ball when we wanted to,” Westfield High School football coach Rob Parent said. “The outcome is the way we wanted it.”

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO