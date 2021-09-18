With Phase II Done, OC Veterans Memorial Calls For Donations
Construction has wrapped up on Phase II of the Orange County Veterans Memorial in northern Chapel Hill. Now, advocates are asking for your help as they begin phase III. The memorial is located off Homestead Road, near the Seymour Center and the Southern Human Services Center. First proposed by former Chapel Hill Town Council member Jim Merritt, organizers broke ground on the memorial in 2017 and have been working to build and expand it ever since.chapelboro.com
