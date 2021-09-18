CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Last Day of Sephora’s Oh Snap! Sale: Save 50% On Nars, Clarins & More

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Decay’s All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is a makeup setting and finishing powder that smooths skin, minimizes shine, and extends the life of your face makeup so there’s no need to reapply, even in hot climates. Cry, sweat, take a stroll in the rain. No matter what you’re doing, you will not have to worry. The translucent powder mattifies and locks in your makeup for up to 11 hours. If you’re a fan of the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, you need to check out this powder.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Is the Best-Selling Brush at Sephora—And It’s a Lifesaver for Thin Hair

Those with fine, thin hair know that choosing the right brush can be tricky. Dainty brushes and tiny combs might do the trick, but they don't always add much volume. On the other hand, large paddle brushes and plastic bristles can be way too much for fine, delicate strands. Because while they're powerful enough to comb through knots, they often rip out hair in the process.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Uggs

Fall is here and the cooler weather means we'll soon be wearing jackets and coats, but it also might be time to start thinking about boots. We're talking about Uggs, of course. Amazon's Fall Sale has tons of discounts on shoes and boots, but since Uggs are having a moment, we zeroed in on our favorite deals on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of.
SHOPPING
Indy100

31 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarins#Weather#Oily Skin#Nars Clarins More#Urban Decay
Detroit Free Press

Customer-favorite makeup is on sale at Sephora, with savings of up to 50%

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Want to refresh your makeup bag and snag savings on top-tier cosmetics and beauty products? Sephora has you covered. Whether you're looking for a bold new lip color or a silky foundation, there are plenty of glamorous markdowns available right now.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Asbury Park Press

Save up to 60% on home and style essentials at Macy's One Day Sale this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The weekend could be the perfect time to take on a big personal project like updating things around the house or revamping your wardrobe. Whether you're looking to makeover your kitchen, your living room or even your closet, Macy's One Day Sale has plenty of items available for hefty discounts.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for the Holidays

Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar!. One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Vitamix Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on Blenders and More

Finally ready to invest in the always-talked-about Vitamix blender? Well, you're in luck as the brand's biggest sale event of the year has kicked off! The Vitamix Days sale is happening now, and for just two days only you can save up to 50% off their popular blenders and more items through Sept. 24.
SHOPPING
CNET

Get 25% off on all Fenty Beauty products sitewide

There's a new 25% discount for Fenty Beauty products that starts today and ends Monday, Sept. 27. If you've been trying to get your hands on new products you couldn't afford or if you just need a refill, now's your chance. Not only do you have the opportunity to grab the Pro Filtr soft matte foundation for $27, the highlighter, primer, gloss and other glam products are also on sale.
MAKEUP
MLive.com

Wayfair fall décor sale, save on wall art, candles, pillows, & more

Wayfair is offering major savings on autumnal essentials for every room in your house. Featuring wreaths, dishes, holiday accents, and more, Wayfair’s fall décor sale is here to help you stay cozy in style all through the chilly season. Wayfair is a leading home goods retailer focused on empowering shoppers...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Coach Handbags Are On Sale, Here Are 12 of Our Faves

This versatile number works as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag. A bucket bag with more than enough room to toss all of your gadgets into. The tan and cream combo makes this the perfect pack for fall. Medium Corner Zip Wallet. ($178; $53) This little guy is the...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy