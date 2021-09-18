CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic delays next test flight because of defect

By ALLISON GATLIN Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic announced a delay to its next test flight, this time due to a potential manufacturing defect in one of the SpaceShipTwo vehicle components, the company announced. The company, which operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft, had previously announced...

