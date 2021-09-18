Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani to Be Special Guests on the Grand Night of Karan Johar’s Show
Actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be the special guests for the Bigg Boss OTT finale episode on Saturday. They will enter the house in the evening. Karan and Rithvik talk about the show and express their happiness as they are entering the house. Karan has done shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ shares that he is elated to be there on the show but not with his friend and actor Arjun Bijlani. Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Others – Ranking the Five Finalists Who Have the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!newsbrig.com
