Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani to Be Special Guests on the Grand Night of Karan Johar’s Show

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be the special guests for the Bigg Boss OTT finale episode on Saturday. They will enter the house in the evening. Karan and Rithvik talk about the show and express their happiness as they are entering the house. Karan has done shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ shares that he is elated to be there on the show but not with his friend and actor Arjun Bijlani. Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Others – Ranking the Five Finalists Who Have the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!

Love Story Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Twisted Romantic Tale Is Superhit As Per Critics

Love Story is a Telugu film that stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in major roles. The romantic movie is out in cinemas today (September 24). The film was slated to hit the big screens earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The story of the movie revolves around the duo who fall for each other after crossing paths, but the two face opposition from families. It also has a dancing twist to it. Well, reviews of the film are out, and going by it, Love Story seems to be a blockbuster. Here, let’s see what critics have to say about it. Love Story: Rana Daggubati Is Also Part of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu Film, Here’s How!
MOVIES
‘Manifest’ Returns To Claim Sixth Nielsen Weekly Streaming Chart Title; ‘Cruella’ Strong In Segue From Premium Window – News Brig

Manifest, the NBC series whose surge of streaming popularity led Netflix to bring it back for a fourth season, returned to top Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart. The 42 available episodes across three seasons racked up almost 1.4 billion minutes of total viewing from August 23 to 29. It’s the sixth weekly win for the show, and the seventh time it has topped 1 billion minutes in a single week. The series got a boost from Season 3 being released on Netflix on August 21 and Netflix resurrecting the show on August 28.
TV & VIDEOS
HBO Max Doc Promises to Expose “Cult” of Gwen Shamblin Lara Post-Crash

The late Gwen Shamblin Lara‘s legacy as a diet guru and church leader is set to be explored in a new documentary project. On Thursday, Sept. 23, HBO Max debuted the trailer for the five-part docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. The footage featured interviews with people about Gwen’s Christian diet plan, The Weigh Down Workshop, along with the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church, which she later founded.
TV & VIDEOS
Kota Factory Season 2 Review: Jeetu Bhaiya and His Students Pass the Second Test With a Little More Than Grace Marks! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Kota Factory Season 2 Review: At the end of season 1 of TVF’s very popular (and rightly so) Kota Factory, Vaibhav (Mayur More) has managed to get into Maheshwari classes. The number 1 IIT coaching class in Kota, Maheshwari had rejected his admission in the beginning, so his selection there in the final episode was a victory for our young protagonist. Shot in black-n-white frames (to signify the lack of colour in the lives of the students there), the final scene of Kota Factory season 1 sees colour return to Vaibhav’s life as he welcomes his new bunkmate in Maheshwari. Kota Factory 2 Review: Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa’s Show Declared ‘Inspirational and Motivational’ by Netizens.
TV & VIDEOS

