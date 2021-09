Marian Lind Hayashi passed away on March 25, 2021, at the age of 99, after living a full and spirited life. She was born on June 2, 1921, in Moline, Ill., the granddaughter of Swedish immigrants. Her family moved to Southern California when she was 7 years old, and even at that young age Marian took delight in the variety of cultures and different ethnic backgrounds of her new classmates.

