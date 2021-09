Nobody wants you to know about ‘the Quiet Side’ of Maine's Mount Desert Island. On the western half of the state's largest island, this is where you can enjoy all of Acadia National Park's benefits—fresh seafood, charming villages, plenty of nature—without the crowds. But no one wants you to talk about it: not the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, or the Pulitzers, back when they rusticated around these parts at the turn of the century, leaving "country cottages" and world-class gardens in their wake. Not the generations of prominent city families who’ve summered here since then, reveling in the area’s unspoiled, expansive harbors, rocky beaches, and pine-dotted mountains. And by all means not the people who live here now, who treasure its serenity and its distance from the tourist-swarmed sidewalks of nearby Bar Harbor.

