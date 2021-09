Most people looking at this game will see Sandy Alcantara facing off against the Nationals and focus on his strikeout prop. But I am going to zag while everyone zigs and take a look at his mound opponent Paolo Espino against a struggling Miami offense. Espino has provided some stability for the Nationals’ rotation over the past month and has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts, reaching five in the only other start. The Marlins lead the Majors with a 28.1 K% over the last two weeks and the team’s lowly .268 wOBA in that time makes me think that Espino will be able to pitch fairly deep into this game. At +110, I like Espino’s payout way better than Alcantara’s -140 and I’ll take the chance on the 34-year old.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO