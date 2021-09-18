True crime meets televangelism in the grifter film 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'
Ever since the mid-2010s when Sarah Koenig of “Serial” introduced us to Adnan Syed, America has developed an insatiable appetite for true crime stories. That blockbuster podcast, along with “Making a Murderer” and “The Jinx,” begat a potpourri (or landfill’s worth, depending on your taste for the genre) of murder podcasts, documentaries and streaming miniseries. Those stories of killers and the falsely accused were also accompanied by another brand of true crime actually much more fitting for the moment, given the prevalence of political and business scandals: grifter tales.www.sfgate.com
