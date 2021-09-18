CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
True crime meets televangelism in the grifter film 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

By Joseph Bien-Kahn
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the mid-2010s when Sarah Koenig of “Serial” introduced us to Adnan Syed, America has developed an insatiable appetite for true crime stories. That blockbuster podcast, along with “Making a Murderer” and “The Jinx,” begat a potpourri (or landfill’s worth, depending on your taste for the genre) of murder podcasts, documentaries and streaming miniseries. Those stories of killers and the falsely accused were also accompanied by another brand of true crime actually much more fitting for the moment, given the prevalence of political and business scandals: grifter tales.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

What is “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”? Michael Showalter adapts the documentary of the same name, the 2000 work that entertainingly reshaped the legacy of a woman often derided for her reliance on make-up and accused of bilking her loyal supporters. But that film exists. Why remake it as a showy dramedy? I’m not sure anyone ever asked this question. It’s best appreciated as a performance piece from an actress going all-in, but everything around that whirlwind of an acting turn feels under-considered. It’s as if someone decided “Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye” was all that anyone needed to consider, and the rest of the movie would just write and direct itself. It doesn’t. And that sense that there’s not enough meat on the bones of this film creatively begins to grow stronger and stronger with each passing scene, until it’s clear that no one was really willing to dig into what this true story says about faith, acceptance, and resilience. They were too busy applying makeup and gaudy costumes to bother.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Is All Eyelashes, No Teeth

Tammy Faye Bakker was a camp icon for reasons that are immediately clear when watching any footage of her at work. She was a straight, cis woman who performed femininity with an intensity more often found in drag. When she spoke, it was with a high chirrup that evoked Betty Boop, and when she sang, she gestured emphatically as if trying to transmit her song by way of her whole body instead of just her voice. She favored big hair and heavy makeup that included the spider-leg eyelashes that were her signature, though the lingering image of mascara-blackened tears streaming down her face probably owes more to SCTV and SNL than to her own appearances. Bakker — née LaValley, and later Messner — did cry a lot on camera, so she was adamant about wearing waterproof mascara. She helped her first husband, the televangelist Jim Bakker, build an empire that ruthlessly melded faith with commerce. But she somehow retained an aura of blamelessness even as everything collapsed in charges of fraud and an allegation of sexual assault in 1987, as though her gaudy guilelessness shielded her from any taint of complicity.
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Review: As Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain Put a Human Face on the Infamous Saga of Televangelism

In “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain play Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, the self-styled Christian TV personalities who did more than anyone else to mold televangelism into a game-changing, culture-shaking, credit-card-maxing industry/cult/diversion. The movie, which is a ticklishly fascinating rise-and-fall saga, was directed by Michael Showalter, who almost always makes comedies, so you might expect him to treat the Bakker saga as a delicious slice of kitsch — which, in a sense, it was.
Melissa McCarthy in 'The Starling': Film Review | TIFF 2021

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd, two of the most endearing actors onscreen, play Lilly and Jack, a married couple happily painting a mural for their infant daughter’s room, as The Starling begins. Cue the opening credits, and we find them a year later, grappling with the unimaginable worst after having lost their baby to sudden infant death syndrome. Lilly is stoically putting one foot in front of the other, which includes visiting Jack at the psychiatric hospital where he is being treated. A project starring these two plus Kevin Kline, directed by Theodore Melfi, of Hidden Figures — what could...
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' isn't as good as Jessica Chastain's performance

The stars outshine the movie in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a dazzling showcase for Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in a dutiful, somewhat disjointed chronicle of how the televangelists amassed great wealth before his disgraced fall. While it's not a landslide vote, thanks to Chastain's disappearing act, "The Eyes" have it.
How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
Jessica Chastain Exudes Positivity in an Exclusive Clip from 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Since the first images were released of Jessica Chastain as the singer and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the new biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, out in theaters September 17, there was speculation as to how the Oscar-nominated actress was going to pull off playing the one-time tabloid icon. Just how would Chastain embody Tammy Faye? Would she rely on makeup and prosthetics? Or would there be something deeper at work?
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Production Designer Embraced Decadence to Build Tammy Faye's World

Production designer Laura Fox, who transformed the Four Seasons Maui into an uneasy pineapple-bedecked paradise for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” faced some similar challenges when creating the world of Tammy Faye Bakker for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Neither director Michael Showalter, nor producer-actress Jessica Chastain, who plays the title character, wanted to make fun of the flamboyant televangelist, yet parts of her life were undeniably over-the-top, such as her creepy doll collection. Fox says “research, research, research” was the key, although very few detailed descriptions of her surroundings existed, which allowed her to have creative license in building key sets...
Review: Jessica Chastain makes an eye-popping 'Tammy Faye,' but this biopic wobbles

The California Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. Near the beginning of “The Eyes...
'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye': Toronto Review

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield portray notorious televangalists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. Dir: Michael Showalter. US. 2021. 126 mins. Who was the real Tammy Faye Bakker, the woman behind the heavily made-up face on US television in the 1980s, asking for money while declaring that God loves all of us? The Eyes Of Tammy Faye explores the question provocatively but not always convincingly, diving into the colourful world of televangelists with a mixture of bemusement and compassion.
With empathy, Jessica Chastain plays woman behind the mascara in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Tammy Faye Bakker wore a lot of makeup. It was armor — a way for a person who didn’t consider herself beautiful to simply exist in the world. So it’s a particularly cruel irony that the mascara was also the thing that made her a target and a joke long before she and her ex-husband were brought down by brazen theft and misuse of ministry funds.
Andrew Garfield And Jessica Chastain Explain How Filming The Eyes Of Tammy Faye In The South Impacted Their Performances

Throughout the 1980s, televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker made headlines and became tabloid fodder for their elaborate religious empire and the eventual scandals that overtook their massive ministry. Jim Bakker was accused of swindling his supporters and convicted of fraud and sexual misconduct. Tammy Faye, meanwhile, became a nationwide sensation thanks to her homespun country personality but gaudy appearance, which was lampooned often on the covers of The National Enquirer and like-minded supermarket rags.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a cult classic turned awards contender | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Eyes of Tammy Faye…. Jessica Chastain gives a career-best as the over-the-top Tammy Faye Bakker in this camp new biopic. Critic EJ Moreno calls The Eyes of Tammy Faye an awards contender but holds nothing back on its formulaic style. Watch EJ’s review of the movie below, and be sure to follow us on YouTube for more reviews, exclusive interviews, and other video content…
