Florida rapper SpotemGottem injured in Miami drive-by shooting

MIAMI — A Florida rapper was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Miami, authorities said.

SpotemGottem, 19, was shot in both of his legs and the car he was a passenger in was hit with 22 bullets on Interstate 95, the Miami Herald reported.

The rapper, a Jacksonville native whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was shot in the hip, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Alejandro Camacho told the newspaper. A passenger sitting in the rear of the Dodge Charger was shot in both legs during the 3:19 a.m. EDT incident, Camacho said.

“He (Harden) said a car pulled up next to him and he heard gunshots,” Camacho told the Herald.

Harden and the other passenger are in stable condition at an area hospital, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Raven Liberty, an attorney for Harden, said the rapper had undergone surgery and was in stable condition.

“He is alive, most importantly,” Liberty told the Herald. “This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

Harden had a breakout single in 2020 with “Beat Box,” Rolling Stone reported. He has released two follow-up singles during 2021: “Beat Box 2,” with Pooh Shiesty; and “Beat Box 3,” with DaBaby, the magazine reported.

The shooting occurred two months after Harden was arrested in an Aventura hotel room by U.S. marshals for his alleged part in a June assault case involving a deadly weapon in South Beach a month earlier, WTVJ reported. According to authorities, Harden and others confronted a garage attendant to dispute an $80 parking fee, the Herald reported. Police said Harden, while seated in the back seat of a Dodge Charger, pointed a gun with a laser at the employee, the newspaper reported.

Harden pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact, according to the Herald.

In 2017, Harden, then 15, and another teen were arrested in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, after reportedly stealing a Nissan Frontier out of a St. Johns County driveway, WJAX reported. They were booked on grand theft auto and weapons charges, according to the television station.

