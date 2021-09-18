CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida rapper SpotemGottem injured in Miami drive-by shooting

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz1KF_0c09qR9300
Wounded: Florida rapper SpotemGottem was injured early Friday in a drive-by shooting. His attorney said the 19-year-old was in stable condition. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

MIAMI — A Florida rapper was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Miami, authorities said.

SpotemGottem, 19, was shot in both of his legs and the car he was a passenger in was hit with 22 bullets on Interstate 95, the Miami Herald reported.

The rapper, a Jacksonville native whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was shot in the hip, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Alejandro Camacho told the newspaper. A passenger sitting in the rear of the Dodge Charger was shot in both legs during the 3:19 a.m. EDT incident, Camacho said.

“He (Harden) said a car pulled up next to him and he heard gunshots,” Camacho told the Herald.

Harden and the other passenger are in stable condition at an area hospital, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Raven Liberty, an attorney for Harden, said the rapper had undergone surgery and was in stable condition.

“He is alive, most importantly,” Liberty told the Herald. “This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

Harden had a breakout single in 2020 with “Beat Box,” Rolling Stone reported. He has released two follow-up singles during 2021: “Beat Box 2,” with Pooh Shiesty; and “Beat Box 3,” with DaBaby, the magazine reported.

The shooting occurred two months after Harden was arrested in an Aventura hotel room by U.S. marshals for his alleged part in a June assault case involving a deadly weapon in South Beach a month earlier, WTVJ reported. According to authorities, Harden and others confronted a garage attendant to dispute an $80 parking fee, the Herald reported. Police said Harden, while seated in the back seat of a Dodge Charger, pointed a gun with a laser at the employee, the newspaper reported.

Harden pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact, according to the Herald.

In 2017, Harden, then 15, and another teen were arrested in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, after reportedly stealing a Nissan Frontier out of a St. Johns County driveway, WJAX reported. They were booked on grand theft auto and weapons charges, according to the television station.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gospel singer Kelly Price safe after being declared missing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price is safe Friday after police in Georgia said she had been reported missing, according to multiple reports. Sgt. Wayne Delk, public information officer for the Cobb County Police Department, on Friday told Entertainment Tonight that Price had been reported missing. Her attorney, Monica Ewing, later told E! News that Price was safe and accounted for.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
St. Augustine, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida’s Hispanic vote seeing growth

The Hispanic vote in Florida is anything but monolithic. In southern Florida, Cubans are the majority, while in Central Florida it is Puerto Ricans. But even these two groups only account for roughly half of Florida’s Hispanic population. Venezuelans, Dominicans, Mexicans, Columbians and a half-dozen other groups comprise the rest...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy