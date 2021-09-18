CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

From Washington – Trey Yingst In Afghanistan: Giving A Voice To The Voiceless

Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the days following President Biden’s announcement that the Department of Labor will require companies with more than one hundred employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or face weekly testing, a panel of outside experts that advises the FDA rejected giving boosters to most Americans. On top of that, schools across the U.S. haven’t even been in session for a month in many locations, and hundreds of schools have stopped in-person learning temporarily due to COVID-19 spread. Dr. Ali Mokdad is a Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and provides answers to the COVID unknown.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

COVID cover: Biden issues new Covid policy to distract from multiple crises

The Biden administration's summer was plagued by multiple crises: From Afghanistan, to rising prices, to a record setting influx of migrants at the border. Even legacy media outlets, known for their mostly favorable coverage of President Biden, couldn't avoid covering the constant trickle of bad news from overseas and at home. Democrats – spurred by the deaths of 13 US service members in Afghanistan – even began hammering the president.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Fox News

Trey Yingst: Giving A Voice To The Voiceless And Holding The Taliban Accountable

On the latest episode of Hemmer Time, Bill sits down with Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who talks about his experiences on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan. Trey details what the situation in Kabul has been like since the withdrawal of all U.S. troops and the Taliban takeover of the Afghan government. He also talks about how women in the country are being treated by the Taliban following the events of the past month.
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hemmer
Person
Trey Yingst
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Washington state to give Pfizer boosters to some

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington state Department of Health says it will immediately start offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other groups. State health officials said Friday that at least six months after completing the...
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voiceless#The Department Of Labor#Americans#Covid#Taliban#Fox News Foreign
quillette.com

Bitter Lessons from Afghanistan

A review of Can Intervention Work? by Rory Stewart and Gerald Knaus; W.W. Norton, 272 pages (August 2011) The American War in Afghanistan: A History by Carter Malkasian; OUP, 576 pages (July 2021) The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War by Craig Whitlock; Simon and Schuster, 368 pages...
MIDDLE EAST
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Voices from Afghanistan: A Serviceman and Veterans Reflect on the 20-year War

Excitement mixes with exhaustion as Major Phil Compton wraps up a mission in New Jersey. The operations flight commander with the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Charleston has been busy, very busy. “It’s a personal mission to go to Afghanistan and do what we do,” says Maj. Compton....
MILITARY
Washington Post

White House tells U.S. agencies to get ready for first government shutdown of pandemic

The White House budget office notified federal agencies on Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven days...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy