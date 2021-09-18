Four Chiefs who need to step up in Week 2
You hate to kick someone when they’re down, but in sports, things just don’t work that way. The 1-0 Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face an injury-riddled Ravens squad that can already see their season slipping away. Injuries at key positions have pillaged the Ravens on both sides of the ball, and while the Chiefs are heavy favorites in this Sunday Night Football tilt, the fact remains that a cornered team is a dangerous team.arrowheadaddict.com
Comments / 0