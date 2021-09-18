Snapshot: Clean Tech ECHS Offers Info Night for prospective students
The Clean Technologies & Sustainable Industries Early College High School in Malta offers an Information Night for current high school students who are interested in joining the Clean Tech ECHS P-TECH Program. School district leaders, parents and 9th/10th-grade students interested in learning more about the program are invited to attend on September 23, 2021, at 6 pm. The agenda for the evening includes presentations from current students and program staff.www.saratogian.com
