Woman who was struck in face by Moorhead officer settles excessive force lawsuit
U.S. Federal Judge Nancy Brasel signed an order on Aug. 20 to dismiss Jennifer Joan Thomas' civil case against Officer Matthew Jared Lambert. The city of Moorhead and its police department were not named as defendants in the lawsuit, but the city and the Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust agreed to pay Thomas $132,500 if she agreed to dismiss the case, Jason Hiveley, an attorney who represented Lambert, said Wednesday, Sept. 15.www.inforum.com
