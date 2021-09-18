Continue hunting traditions with the next generation

As an example of the majesty of life, the art of camouflage, and the extremes of evolution—one need look no further than the leafy seadragon of South Australia. Fondly called “Leafies” by the Aussies of Melbourne and Adelaide, it is a member of the genus that includes pipefishes, seadragons, and seahorses, and takes its name from the myriad of leaf-like protrusions along its body which serve only to camouflage it among seaweed stalks and kelp.

