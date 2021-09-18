CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continue hunting traditions with the next generation

By Katie Pinke
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy daughters, ages 12 and 13, will hunt in their first-ever youth antlerless whitetail deer season Sept. 17-26. My husband, Nathan, spent a recent Sunday afternoon at a local sporting goods store deciding which deer rifles would be best for each daughter to have their own. He called me a few times as we do before big purchases and said, “I think they each can deer hunt with these for the rest of their lives.”

