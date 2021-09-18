CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Porsche 959 Prototype Is One of Very Few Surviving Examples In Existence

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping a car from scratch starts with some drawing and calculations, then the building of test prototypes, then pre-production cars, and eventually the pilot production vehicles. Most of the time, test prototypes are usually destroyed when their use has been exceeded, yet here we are looking at a test prototype of the Porsche 959 – a car that is believed to be one of the few surviving examples of the F-Series prototypes from 1985. It’s currently listed for sale on Mechatronik for an undisclosed price, but is It truly authentic?

