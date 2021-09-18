This Porsche 959 Prototype Is One of Very Few Surviving Examples In Existence

Few Mercedes-Benz models are as iconic as the G-Class and a particularly cool example is heading to auction in a couple of days. Making this G-Class stand out from most others you’ll see on public roads is the fact that it is a two-door and is a cabriolet. In fact, it is one of just 200 examples of the G500 Cabriolet Final Edition that was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013 to commemorate the end of the two-door cabriolet production. It has been well-maintained and is expected to sell for between 300,000 and 350,000 Swiss Francs.

