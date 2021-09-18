CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continue hunting traditions with the next generation

By Katie Pinke
Mitchellrepublic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy daughters, ages 12 and 13, will hunt in their first-ever youth antlerless whitetail deer season Sept. 17-26. My husband, Nathan, spent a recent Sunday afternoon at a local sporting goods store deciding which deer rifles would be best for each daughter to have their own. He called me a few times as we do before big purchases and said, “I think they each can deer hunt with these for the rest of their lives.”

Ozona Stockman

We must be vigilant to preserve our hunting traditions

Many avid hunters are already planning for deer season, which begins Oct. 2 for bowhunters and Nov. 7 for general firearms season. Landowners who participate in special management programs within the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department can begin harvesting deer Oct. 2 with a firearm, as well. However, as we get ready for this exciting time of the year, there is a growing threat that could impact…
HOBBIES
vineyardgazette.com

Next Generation Gets Hooked Early at the Kids Derby

On Sunday morning, the mood at the Steamship Wharf in Oak Bluffs was as bright as the December holiday season or a birthday eve. As the charcoal gray sky showed shades of breaking light, adults and children lined up near the ticket office, waiting for 6 a.m. to hit so they could be granted pier access.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Houston Chronicle

Teal hunting: A great Texas tradition

ANAHUAC — Autumn was still a rumor during the last week of summer on the Texas coast. I sat in a duck blind with my compadres while mosquitoes swarmed us in the darkness. Daylight would bring a windless 95 degrees, not exactly the weather conditions for which waterfowlers yearn. It...
TEXAS STATE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Deer Hunting#Turkey Hunting#Hunted#Hunting Season
Well+Good

8 Gorgeous Fall Perennials You Should Plant Now, Before the First Frost

Spring gets all the attention for bringing new blooms and fresh leaves into the world after a long, cold winter. But fall is a great time to get new plants into the ground. Perennials in particular will benefit from time spent in cool soil before the warmth of spring and summer, says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at garden company Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
CBS Denver

It Will Be Free To Get Into National Parks In Colorado On Saturday

(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Only In Michigan

If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan

As autumn weather rolls into Michigan, the urge to head out and appreciate fall foliage only grows stronger. After all, there’s something positively enchanting about stepping outside to bask in the vibrant colors of the season. While we’ve covered all sorts of parks and trails that lend themselves to autumn exploration, one unique destination might […] The post If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall. Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce) Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small...
SHOPPING
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Shares Advice For Having The Most Enjoyable Leaf Peeping Adventures

DENVER (CBS4) – Leaf peeping season is in full swing and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure the people who drawn to the most scenic trails and parks leave no trace. “As we head into peak leaf-peeping season, it’s one of the busiest times of the year at our park,” Todd Farrow, Park Manager at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, said in a news release earlier this month. “We ask that people plan ahead, watch out for people and wildlife crossing slowly on roads and park in designated parking areas to avoid damaging vegetation.” Photo by Phyllis Jones of Denver on...
DENVER, CO
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

SLIDESHOW: Shaw Bay Raftup Tradition Continues

About 175 boats’ worth of people showed their support for the Wye and Miles rivers at a giant floating party over the weekend. The Shaw Bay Raftup, now in its 19th year, featured the Wye River Band performing from a deadrise, a 10-boat “mother raft”, and about two dozen dinghies tied up behind it, known as the “slosh pit”. Beyond, near the mouth of the Wye River, boats were anchored nearly as far as the eye could see.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Long Beach Post

Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall

As summer blooms fade, fall ushers in a wide array of gorgeous flowers to brighten up your outdoor and indoor spaces. Here’s a list of popular fall flowers and simple growing tips to help you get started. The post Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
GARDENING
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge […] The post Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

Fight the Cold and the Rain With One of The Best Camping Blankets

Camping gear is usually associated with outdoor adventures, hiking or weekends spent exploring nature. However, many of these items, such as camping blankets, are also extremely useful to have on hand in the trunk of your car or around the home. While some pieces of gear, such as compasses, maps and torches, can be replaced by these essential camping apps, we’re confident the best camping blankets will remain a handy necessity for years to come. Camping is extremely popular in the USA and having one of the best camping blankets in your armory of outdoor accessories is a must. It’s easy...
LIFESTYLE
thesunpapers.com

Palmyra Halloween committee continues its traditions

Palmyra is welcoming back its annual Halloween parade with the help of parade committee members, volunteers, local businesses and the community. A tradition that started many decades ago, the parade includes a display that runs down Broad Street. In 2020, the event was a huge success, despite challenges from COVID, and could not be stopped, only modified.
POLITICS
pontevedrarecorder.com

Nephew of 9/11 firefighter continues tradition of remembrance

Throughout the weekend remembering the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11, there were many tributes, but one held locally at Veterans Park had an extra sense of emotion tied to it. Steve Helewa recently moved to St. Johns County from New York in July and was 12 years old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mitchellrepublic.com

Woster: The fall flight patterns of South Dakota's ducks and geese

Back on the farm when I was young, we could always count on plenty of pheasants, but ducks and geese were a hit and miss deal, both in whether we saw any and whether we bagged any. It was a different time, the late 1950s and into the 1960s. Where...
ANIMALS
Axios Charlotte

Save the birds, Charlotte. Turn off your office lights

Bird lovers are asking Charlotte workers and businesses to remember to turn out their office lights at night to help save the lives of migrating birds. Their plea is especially urgent for those in multistory buildings and the towers Uptown, where the lights often leave the birds disoriented. Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center researchers estimate that […] The post Save the birds, Charlotte. Turn off your office lights appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

