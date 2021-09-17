CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search warrant

If the search warrant was issue before the search it doesn’t matter when they showed it to you… but you really need an attorney because you are a target. This is for general information only. Nothing in this information should be construed as creating an attorney-client relationship nor shall any of this information be construed as providing legal advice. Laws change over time and differ from state to state. These answers are based on California Law.Applicability of the legal principles discussed may differ substantially in individual situations. You should not act upon the information presented herein without consulting an attorney about your particular situation. No attorney-client relationship is established.

crawfordcountynow.com

Three arrested after search warrants served at two Bucyrus residences

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Probation Department, and Metrich conducted a narcotic search warrant 421 ½ East Mansfield Street Bucyrus this search warrant was a result of a couple of months narcotic investigation. The target in the investigation was Robert Fisher of Bucyrus age 35 who...
BUCYRUS, OH
KFDA

Amarillo police conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Specialized Operations Division and Neighborhood Policing Unit conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations in Amarillo. According to officials, the operations that were shut down were not only operating illegally but were magnets for a host of other criminal activity and...
AMARILLO, TX
Columbia Missourian

Search warrant approved for stolen truck where McLean was found

SOUTH DAKOTA — A warrant to search a homicide suspect’s stolen vehicle was approved by a South Dakota judge Thursday after an apparent murder spree in Missouri. JT McLean, who was sought in the killings of four people in Boone and Miller counties, was found dead Wednesday night in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, in a truck authorities believe was stolen from one of his victims.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
wymt.com

Attorney General’s Search Warrant Task Force meets in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in January, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the formation of a search warrant task force. Since then the group made up of members of the judiciary, legislators, law enforcement, and others have met to discuss and review the search warrant process in Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
State
California State
48hills.org

New rules on search warrants moving forward with little public input

The SF Police Commission is slated this week to approve a detailed overhaul of the rules for officers seeking search warrants. It’s the first time in 24 years that the rules have been updated, and there are plenty of changes. But this entire process has happened with very limited public...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Herald Tribune

FBI executes search warrant at Brian Laundrie's North Port home

Soon after North Port police announced the search in the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie has been suspended, the FBI showed up at his home. His parents were seen getting into a van with law enforcement officials after a search warrant was executed this morning. After a body was found...
NORTH PORT, FL
KBUR

Multiple arrests made following West Burlington Search warrant

West Burlington, IA- The West Burlington Police Department has announced multiple arrests stemming from a search warrant. On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force Detectives, West Burlington Patrol Units, Burlington Criminal Investigation Detectives, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 537 Spring in West Burlington as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuffingtonPost

Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message Revealed In Search Warrant

Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old “van life” blogger believed to be dead, sent an unusual text message to her mother just two weeks before she was reported missing, according to newly unsealed documents. “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” the Aug. 27 text message...
SARASOTA, FL
wccbcharlotte.com

Search Warrant Sealed In Investigation Into Jordan Smith’s Disappearance

CONCORD, N.C. – WCCB has learned a search warrant in the case of missing Jordan Smith of Concord has been sealed by a superior court judge. We are told it was sealed “for the sake of witness privacy.” Kannapolis Police are helping concord police investigate the 27-year-old woman’s disappearance. A...
WHNT-TV

Moulton man charged with drug trafficking following search warrant

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A 21-year-old Moulton man is in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail following a search warrant on Thursday. Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville is charged with Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and First Degree Possession of Marijuana. Investigators with the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Blavity

Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Who Said She Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Charged With 1st-Degree Manslaughter

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop, is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reports. While first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, second-degree manslaughter, which was her first charge, carries a maximum penalty of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Former professional clown charged with killing daughter in 30-year-old cold case

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured...
PUBLIC SAFETY

