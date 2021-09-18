CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals updated depth chart for Week 2 vs. Bears

By Chris Roling
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals made some minor changes to the depth chart ahead of a Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Funnily enough, the team’s standard depth chart before the season started actually played out almost exactly that way on the field. That’s not usually the case, but the chart seems more useful than usual this year.

bengalswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/12/21) The NFL must really want Week 1 to start off with a bang because they put two of the most explosive offenses against each other. The best part about this matchup is that both teams don’t play defense either. The Vikings and Bengals are pitted against each other in Week 1 and both have a magical way of putting points on the board. For Minnesota, they have household names on their offense like superstar running back Dalvin Cook, rookie sensation Justin Jefferson, old reliable Adam Thielen, and also old reliable Kirk Cousins. For Cincinnati, they are taking the league by storm with their young guys. WR Tyler Bod and RB Joe Mixon are the veterans of the group as he has the responsibility of getting guys like QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase up to NFL game speed. This is going to be one of the more fun to watch matchups in Week 1 as there should be chunks of yards and touchdowns flying left and right in a shootout.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals release first unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone through a final week of prep and stand ready to face the Minnesota Vikings to start the 2021 season. Said prep includes a formality like an unofficial depth chart. It’s a more traditional thing that doesn’t always represent what will happen on the field, but interesting viewing nonetheless.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Joe Mixon#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Tee Higgins Slot#Ja Marr Chase Backup#Drew Sample#D J Reader#Jalen Davis Safety S
fantasydata.com

Chicago Bears Depth Chart

Bears Bring In Chris Thompson, Brian Hill For Workouts. The Chicago Bears worked out veteran running backs Chris Thompson, Wendell Smallwood and Brian Hill on Tuesday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that this just looks as if the Bears are updating their free agent list. Starting running back David Montgomery has been off to a nice start this season and veteran Damien Williams has cemented himself as the clear No. 2 back with Tarik Cohen (knee) on the PUP list. Thompson suited up for the Jaguars this past season, but only played eight games and landed on Injured Reserve with a back injury. Hill spent his training camp with the Tennessee Titans, but was released with an injury settlement and spent last season with the Falcons as the backup to Todd Gurley. Smallwood has spent the bulk of his five-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in one game this past season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if any of the veterans are signed by the Bears, all can be avoided in all formats.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 things to know heading into Bears vs. Bengals in Week 2

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener, where Chicago will be looking for their first win of the season in Week 2. The Bears and Bengals haven’t faced each other that often, playing just 11 times dating back to 1972. But this 12th matchup will go a long way in showing exactly what these two teams are made of following some surprising Week 1 outcomes.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Three keys to Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Here's how the Bengals win Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time this season for a showdown at Soldier Field on Sunday. After a disappointing performance in prime time on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the Bears will be looking to get on track. The Bengals want to build off the momentum they gained from the 27-24 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Winners from Week 2 vs Bengals

The Chicago Bears were able to hold on and win their first game of the season versus the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 20-17. It was another one of those “win ugly” games, but the defense played strong in the clutch and the offense did enough to put the game away late.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals Week 2 Game preview

Everything is relative in the NFL. Parity is the name of the game and the league will humble teams quickly. While on paper it’s easy to look at the Bengals as a team that has won six games the last two years, but that is a little misleading. Obviously, Joe...
NFL
USA Today

Bears' 55-man roster, practice squad for Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, where the Bears will be looking to rebound following a poor season opener. NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated defensive tackle Margus Hunt and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.
NFL
USA Today

Bears vs. Bengals Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener, where they’ll be looking for their first win of the season. The Bears are coming off a tough 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and Chicago will be looking to get back on track against a Cincinnati team that isn’t a walk in the park.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Postgame Show: Chicago Bears - Cincinnati Bengals (Week 2)

In this episode, Nicholas Moreano breaks down the Bears' 20-17 win over the Bengals. Listen as he discusses the key takeaways from the Week 2 victory at Soldier Field. BetUS: 125% Sign Up Bonus with promo code CHICAGO125 chicagoaudible.com/bet.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 3: Everything to know

Is the rivalry officially back? We’re going to find out this week. The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the world last December when they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. It was Cincinnati’s first win over Pittsburgh since 2015. They haven’t won two-straight against Pittsburgh since 2013. They’ll get the chance to do so this Sunday at Heinz Field.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears players must learn to celebrate wisely with taunting penalties on the rise in the NFL: ‘It’s a fine line right now. You don’t know if you can be happy.’

The Chicago Bears had stopped the Cincinnati Bengals on third down Sunday at Soldier Field when Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass with cornerback Kindle Vildor covering him closely. Bears players were pumped to end the Bengals’ first drive, and safety Tashaun Gipson showed it by leaning down slightly over Chase and clapping his hands. Then came the flag, a 15-yard penalty and ...
NFL
USA Today

Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the season, things aren’t well for the offense. The team is currently dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game at just 57 and overall the offense, No. 28 in total offense and only scoring 20 points per game.
NFL
USA Today

Mike Hilton brought 'loaf chart' over from Steelers to Bengals

We’ve heard of players bringing ways to understand football language and different verbiage from other teams. But what in the world is a “loaf chart”?. It’s something Bengals CB Mike Hilton brought over from his days in Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, specifically Steelers CB Joe Haden. In fact, this has made its way across the AFC North, as Haden brought it with him to Pittsburgh from Cleveland.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy