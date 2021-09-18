Cincinnati Bengals updated depth chart for Week 2 vs. Bears

Bears Bring In Chris Thompson, Brian Hill For Workouts. The Chicago Bears worked out veteran running backs Chris Thompson, Wendell Smallwood and Brian Hill on Tuesday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that this just looks as if the Bears are updating their free agent list. Starting running back David Montgomery has been off to a nice start this season and veteran Damien Williams has cemented himself as the clear No. 2 back with Tarik Cohen (knee) on the PUP list. Thompson suited up for the Jaguars this past season, but only played eight games and landed on Injured Reserve with a back injury. Hill spent his training camp with the Tennessee Titans, but was released with an injury settlement and spent last season with the Falcons as the backup to Todd Gurley. Smallwood has spent the bulk of his five-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in one game this past season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if any of the veterans are signed by the Bears, all can be avoided in all formats.
Comments / 0