Cincinnati Bengals updated depth chart for Week 2 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (9/12/21) The NFL must really want Week 1 to start off with a bang because they put two of the most explosive offenses against each other. The best part about this matchup is that both teams don’t play defense either. The Vikings and Bengals are pitted against each other in Week 1 and both have a magical way of putting points on the board. For Minnesota, they have household names on their offense like superstar running back Dalvin Cook, rookie sensation Justin Jefferson, old reliable Adam Thielen, and also old reliable Kirk Cousins. For Cincinnati, they are taking the league by storm with their young guys. WR Tyler Bod and RB Joe Mixon are the veterans of the group as he has the responsibility of getting guys like QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase up to NFL game speed. This is going to be one of the more fun to watch matchups in Week 1 as there should be chunks of yards and touchdowns flying left and right in a shootout.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO