(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO