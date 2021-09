“Do you wanna have a bad time? ‘Cause if you take another step forward… you are REALLY not going to like what happens next.” That’s a quote from one of gaming’s very best RPGs, Undertale, and if you’ve played it, you definitely know who utters those words. I’ve chosen this quote for a reason, as your wallet will probably shudder in fear when you realize that Undertale Nendoroids are on the way. This morning, GoodSmile US revealed that Nendoroids of Sans and Papyrus from Undertale are in the works. At the time of writing, we don’t know what the final figurines will look like, but we have a small teaser image to get us excited.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO