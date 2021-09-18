Is good dating advice also good parenting advice? If it nudges us to shut up and listen, it is.

At a time of disconnection and distraction in the world, have we forgotten the importance of listening? Most of us are not shy about sharing our stories or voicing our opinions. But we spend much less time truly taking in what someone else says. How can asking Having better listening skills would help us build better relationships with our friends, families, and coworkers. And asking thoughtful questions would lead to less confusion and chaos. KCRW learns how to better hear what the world around us is saying.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 HOURS AGO