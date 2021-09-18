Charlotte Catholic may keep winning, but it won’t be the way fans are used to

Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz is careful as he says this, because he doesn’t want anybody to get the wrong impression. But he want to be honest. He said Cougars fans need to get used to more games like Friday’s 21-14 win over Providence at Memorial Stadium. A 21-0 lead became a hold-your-breath finish, as the Cougars needed a fourth down stop in the fourth quarter, inside their 10-yard line, to secure the win.