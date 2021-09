It has been a little over a year since the passing of our friend, civic volunteer and community booster, Harriet Hammons. She selflessly did so much for the foothill communities, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, not to mention serving her church in various capacities. Harriet was like the sister I never had and my life is richer because of her. Our valley will never be quite the same but we enjoy stronger and better lives because of her sacrifices and those like her who make our days that much better.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO