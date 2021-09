Former Ottawa Senator Zack Smith didn’t always know he would make it as a professional hockey player. But he became a fan favourite quickly when he did. Smith sat through the 2006 NHL Draft without hearing his name called. He started looking at which Canadian university to attend. Then, at age 20, he was on the ice making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators, eventually becoming known as “the new Mike Fisher.” Now, at age 33, the former fan favourite has announced his retirement from the league, according to various reports.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO