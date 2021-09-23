CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lawyers, race and money: Illinois' messy weed experiment

By Shia Kapos
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVPum_0c09o8UT00
Gov. J. B. Pritzker holds a bill that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sankofa Cultural Arts and Business Center in Chicago. | (Amr Alfiky/AP Photo)

CHICAGO — Illinois stood to become a model for diversifying the marijuana industry in other states when it legalized the drug last year. So far, its success is half-baked.

As the first state Legislature to legalize recreational cannabis sales after others approved it by ballot measure, Illinois crafted what it hopes will be a national template for how to atone for the war on drugs while also generating new revenue.

It’s on pace to pull in $1.3 billion in weed sales this year, roughly double what it got in 2020, and thousands of marijuana-related criminal convictions have been wiped clean. But Illinois’ effort to diversify the lucrative industry away from established white-owned businesses has stumbled several times over the past two years. It’s created a sore spot for the state that’s attracted a steady barrage of lawsuits over the lottery system built to seed scores of new small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans.

“Yes, there have been challenges because we just put the jackhammer in the ground for the first time. And that’s loud and noisy and hard,” Toi Hutchinson, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker ’s senior cannabis adviser, said in an interview. “You have to go through it until you get to what building a new economy and a new industry is going to eventually look like. I never thought this was going to be a walk in the park.”

Illinois is taking a methodical approach to handing out licenses to avoid the fate of most other state markets that have few minority-owned businesses. But there’s another twist: Some marijuana dispensary winners in Illinois are already looking to sell their licenses — or a stake in them — to larger companies.


Black people are nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana-related crimes nationwide, even though they have similar rates of usage. States and cities across the country have tried to ensure that communities disproportionately hurt by criminal penalties on marijuana are able to reap the financial benefits of legalization. But so far those efforts have largely failed, and the rapidly growing industry — sales topped $20 billion last year — continues to be dominated by white-owned companies. Watching how Illinois resolves these licensing concerns over the coming months will likely guide lawmakers and cannabis advocates designing similar programs elsewhere.

Legal battles are expected, said Hutchinson, who was one of the legislative architects of the cannabis law when she served in the state Senate. And Illinois, she added, is just as much focused on righting the wrongs of the war on drugs as it is in building a multibillion-dollar industry in the state. So far, Illinois has expunged hundreds of thousands of marijuana-related arrest records and pardoned more than 20,000 people with nonviolent criminal convictions for drug use as part of the social equity element of the law.

“We started with the premise that you cannot normalize and legalize an activity for whom prohibition of the same activity destroyed whole communities,” Hutchinson said.

How Illinois got here

Cannabis entrepreneurs are disheartened that nearly two years after recreational marijuana was legalized in January 2020, they have yet to secure licenses. Meanwhile, established — mostly white-owned — medical cannabis companies were allowed to expand their foothold as new entrants lingered in a novel process.

The delays came about in part because of Covid-19 but also due to stumbles in the scoring process for early lotteries, which in turn prompted lawsuits. The state put everything on hold until legislators could tweak the law earlier this year and allow the process to move forward in a way they hope will lead to greater minority representation.

Illinois’ latest legal fumble emerged a few weeks ago after applicants from earlier lotteries for dispensary licenses say they were wrongly left out of the process because of a clerical error. As a result, the state has put the distribution of all licenses on hold.

“It’s very frustrating. We can’t move ahead until the state works it all out,” said Rickey Hendon, a former state senator and co-owner of a winning dispensary license.

So far, 185 conditional dispensary licenses have tentatively been awarded. In all, Illinois plans to hand out 500 licenses through a lottery process that is designed to benefit applicants who are from minority communities, women and veterans.

In addition to licenses for dispensaries, the Pritzker administration has allocated 79 craft grow, infuser, and transporter licenses through the state Department of Agriculture. Among those license winners, 83 percent qualified as social equity applicants and 67 percent identified as non-white, according to Hutchinson’s office.

Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Chicago-based Cresco Labs and chair of the National Cannabis Roundtable that advocates for legalization, chalks up the delays and stumbles to “growing pains” of a new industry.


“When you’re doing it for the first time, you’ll make errors and mistakes,” he said. “We saw it in states that started with medical cannabis. They’re lessons learned for future states that try to address social equity.”

Cresco has a lot at stake with 10 dispensaries open in Illinois. And while Bachtell acknowledges Illinois’ licensing delay in distributing licenses is having “a tempering effect on growth,” he said he’s taking the long view on what it means for the state’s cannabis economy.

“There’s a bigger benefit to the industry by Illinois successfully doing it then my need for more doors to be open tomorrow,” he said. “I hope it’s as expeditious as they can make it, but I’m a realist and know it will take some time.”

What’s next?

At least some lottery winners understand why the process is slow, though that doesn’t make the wait for a dispensary license any easier — or cheaper.

“I’m more comfortable with where the process is going,” said Akele Parnell, who is a tentative winner of dispensary and craft grow licenses. “But the longer we wait to fight over legal issues, the longer we wait for diversity in the industry.”

Parnell is an African American attorney who previously worked at cannabis company Green Thumb Industries before he set out on his own. His challenge now is lining up financing, scouting a location and looking for employees while the legal battles wrap up so licenses can officially go out. One case could be resolved next week, but there are still half a dozen others in the courts.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is ready to issue conditional licenses now but is waiting for the courts to give the green light, according to Hutchinson’s office.

Not everyone has been able to wait. Some tentative license winners are already looking to sell majority stakes of their cannabis companies to bigger organizations, putting into question whether the industry will ever be as diverse as Illinois wants it to be.

Hendon is among those looking for investors. “It’s been a two-year delay. People have rent and mortgages to pay and you still have to raise capital to get [a dispensary] off the ground. This isn’t about people being hell-bent on making money.”

It’s capitalism, said Hutchinson, the Pritzker adviser, pointing to how deals are done in the business world.

“A whole lot of Black and brown people weren’t on golf courses trying to figure out how to get into the cannabis industry,” she said. “Now, you have a bunch of entrepreneurs who are in those spaces and they have every right to navigate it the way they see fit.”


Comments / 20

N R
7d ago

It did being in on average around $40 million in taxes PER MONTH during covid. I don’t think anyone has died because of weed, but many die from alcohol and prescription drugs everyday.

Reply(2)
8
Frank Steel
7d ago

Governor Pritzker has finally improved our debt ratings after many years. Don’t believe the lies. Pritzker is doing a great job.

Reply(6)
7
Pat McCarthy
7d ago

Well at least blacks still have the lion's share of all of the crack revenue. 🤣

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The State Journal

Want to use medical or recreational marijuana in Illinois? Here's what you need to know

When recreational marijuana sales became legal on Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois became the 11th state to allow people to use pot legally. The law approved by Gov. JB Pritzker permits the growing, use and sale of small amounts of pot under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. There are also provisions under state law for people to use medical marijuana. But while it's legal in Illinois, marijuana use is still technically against federal law.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in place. The rules impact workers in high risk situations such as health care settings, nursing homes and schools. Those employees must now have gotten at least one vaccine shot, or submit regular COVID-19 testing. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

When Daylight Saving Time 2021 Ends in Illinois

With fall officially upon us, daylight hours are waning and daylight saving time is nearing an end. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, arrives at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. So when exactly...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
wypr.org

State Lawmakers Start Marijuana Legalization Effort

Wednesday was the first meeting of a legislative panel tasked with sorting out issues related to legalizing recreational marijuana use in Maryland. State House Speaker Adrienne Jones has said to expect a referendum on whether to legalize the drug in the 2022 election. WYPR’s Rachel Baye watched the meeting and...
U.S. POLITICS
wjol.com

Illinois To Provide Unemployed Parents Three Months Childcare Assistance

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) The state of Illinois is set to provide three months of childcare assistance to parents seeking employment. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the initiative yesterday in Chicago. Pritzker also announced planned bonuses of up to a thousand dollars for eligible childcare workers. The program is expected to distribute a total of 300-million to providers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#New Economy#Legislature#Ap Photo#Democratic
CBS Chicago

More Than 9,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS)– A total of 9,366 new claims were filed statewide the week of Sept. 13, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, a 16% increase from the previous week, when 8,089 new unemployment claims were filed. Illinois’ latest claims are among 351,000 estimated claims filed across the country last week. More than 8,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Illinois during the week of Sept. 6. For comparison, Illinois had 27,384 filed during the week of September 7 last year. However, Illinois saw only 6,614 claims during the same week in 2019. Illinois’ drop in unemployment came as claims rose nationwide, with an...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Campaign finance complaint alleges 10 illegal donors for Whitmer, including lawyer Mark Bernstein, Illinois Gov. Pritzker

(The Center Square) – Designating 10 major donors to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the “$100,000 Club,” the Michigan Freedom Fund on Tuesday filed a formal campaign finance complaint against the governor. The MFF complaint, obtained by The Center Square, alleges 10 donors violated state law by donating more than $100,000 to...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Lightfoot’s cash-rich budget pitch

Good Monday morning, Illinois, and thank you for subscribing! You have choices each morning but we’re confident this report hits all the marks. Signing up is easy and free, too. Breaking this morning: Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11, by POLITICO’s Lauren Gardner and...
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/21/21)

(CHICAGO) Governor J.B. Pritzker quietly issued another COVID-19 disaster proclamation this past Friday. The most recent 30-day order says the Illinois State Board of Education should continue to alleviate any barriers to the use of remote learning. There are also orders to have state agencies expand to COVID-19 testing to consumers do not face financial barriers for the testing. Meanwhile, the Governor’s mask rule hit another snag late last week. That’s the latest temporary restraining order against a school district brought by parents of Hillsboro school children. A Montgomery County judge says masks are a medical device that cannout be forced on someone without a quarantine order, although this order differs slightly from others.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBC Chicago

Report Names 50 Safest Cities in Illinois for 2021

A report has ranked the "safest cities in Illinois for 2021," with a number of Chicago-area suburbs making the list. According to the ranking from Safewise, a company that rates home security systems, the safest city in the state is Campton Hills, a village west of Chicago located in Kane County. This marked the third year in the row the city has topped the list, the company said.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Pritzker pleased with state’s flattening COVID-19 numbers — but southern Illinois ‘chugging through some pretty bad days’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said he’s “pleased” with the way the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers are flattening out, though the situation remains dire in southern Illinois — where intensive care hospital wards have filled to capacity. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,660 new coronavirus cases, keeping the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal

5 things to know about unemployment in Illinois as the COVID-19 delta variant surges

More than 7.5 million people — including more than 345,00 Illinoisans — were affected earlier this month when federal pandemic unemployment benefits came to an end. The weekly payments initially began in March 2020 and delivered more than $800 billion in assistance. This month's cutoff of unemployment benefits is the largest in history — topping the 1.3 million who were impacted in 2013, according to The Century Foundation Report.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy