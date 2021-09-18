PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on October 7, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY., tax map number 150.34-9-18.019. All parties interested may be heard at such time.

