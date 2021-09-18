Mayor’s Minute: Preserving water, addressing key services highlight past week

As part of the promotion process at our police department, along with the testing, verbal interviews and review of accomplishments, you are assigned a project to research and write a paper telling the chief how you would solve it. I love this deep dive to find solutions to problems we are having in Cheyenne. For the sergeant’s promotion, property crime is the problem the five candidates are working to solve. I had two of the candidates interview me on the subject, and I am excited to see what they come up with. I can tell you the quality of our candidates gives me comfort with the future leaders of our department.