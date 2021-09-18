CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Mayor’s Minute: Preserving water, addressing key services highlight past week

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the promotion process at our police department, along with the testing, verbal interviews and review of accomplishments, you are assigned a project to research and write a paper telling the chief how you would solve it. I love this deep dive to find solutions to problems we are having in Cheyenne. For the sergeant’s promotion, property crime is the problem the five candidates are working to solve. I had two of the candidates interview me on the subject, and I am excited to see what they come up with. I can tell you the quality of our candidates gives me comfort with the future leaders of our department.

