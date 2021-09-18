CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDEO: How Mane brought up his century (U.S. only) Arsenal claimed three points against Burnley, but there are scuffles in the stands...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have won their past eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five. Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten league run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat since a 1-0 home loss against Fulham in March.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“We want to win”- Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace boss speaks out on facing Tottenham in London derby

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaks out on facing Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking in a press conference, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira highlighted the importance of facing Tottenham. However, the former Arsenal midfielder refused to bring in the element of rivalry he had with Spurs during his days as an Arsenal player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Man City#Southampton Arsenal#Inter Atletico#Burnley
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, results, scores, live stream: PSG, Liverpool, Milan, Inter, in action

The soccer calendar is back to normal, and that means the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us. action kicked off on Tuesday as the tournament finally began in earnest. The group-stage draw set some tasty matchups with PSG and Manchester City grouped together as the 32 participants were paired into eight groups of four. Below you'll find the schedule as well as dates for all six group stage matchdays and dates for the knockout stage as all roads lead to Saint Petersburg in Russia for the final on May 28. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are your go-to home for all things Champions League. Be sure to click here to stream every game.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Klopp relieved after Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was relieved after their 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita's late curling strike made it 3-0. Klopp later said: "It is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s ever. We had to give everything. Hard but fair challenges. Physicality was immense and we had to be ready. The chips in behind our full-back gave us trouble. The longer it went they used that more and more. We had to run. Wednesday/Saturday rhythm is really hard. We scored wonderful goals and used our set-pieces. It is massive in games like this. These are the games you have to win, when you are not brilliant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
whathifi.com

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the football online and on TV, team news

The tension is ramping up at Anfield this afternoon as the kick off between Liverpool and Crystal Place draws near. Klopp's crew will need to be on their game to take the points from a resurgent Crystal Palace with a fresh crop of players and a new manager too. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

McAtee hits double as Man City defeat Crystal Palace

James McAtee struck twice as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace in their latest Premier League 2 (PL2) clash. City eventually won on Saturday 4-2. The visitors had their noses in front on two separate occasions in the first half, scoring just before the break after Liam Delap had pulled City level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Carabao Cup third round - Liverpool travel to Norwich, with Man City, Everton and Leeds among eight Premier League clubs in action

The third round of the Carabao Cup gets underway tonight, with Liverpool's trip to Norwich the pick of the ties. Elsewhere, Manchester City host League One Wycombe while Everton travel to face QPR and Leeds face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Sportsmail's Kieran Jackson will provide live coverage of Norwich vs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Man City, Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest live Premier League games, with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford set to light up the Bonfire Night weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently locked on 13 points at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea and Liverpool as champions Manchester City look to make up ground following their surprise home draw with Southampton last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Fourth round fixtures as Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal among teams in the hat

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City’s rivals Man United on Wednesday night.City hammered Wycombe in the third round to book their own spot in the draw, with the likes of Liverpool and Leeds also progressing on Tuesday.On Wednesday night, Chelsea progressed past Aston Villa in a penalty shoot-out and they will face another top-flight team in Southampton, while Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Preston North End.Arsenal are set to face Leeds in a tasty-looking tie, while the only fixture without a Premier League team set...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ‘enter race’ for Erling Haaland as Chelsea ‘target Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt’

What the papers sayThe queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, to a deal.Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola's defining week: Man City face Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away from home in tough run of games but manager is rowing with the fans, star players looked off-colour against Southampton and injuries are mounting up

The leaves are only just starting to turn brown and yet Manchester City's week ahead looks like a defining one. It's too early in the season to suggest a trio of away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are make-or-break for Pep Guardiola's team, but they will offer us more clues as to City's true state.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy