Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was relieved after their 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita's late curling strike made it 3-0. Klopp later said: "It is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s ever. We had to give everything. Hard but fair challenges. Physicality was immense and we had to be ready. The chips in behind our full-back gave us trouble. The longer it went they used that more and more. We had to run. Wednesday/Saturday rhythm is really hard. We scored wonderful goals and used our set-pieces. It is massive in games like this. These are the games you have to win, when you are not brilliant.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO