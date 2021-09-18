CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (8/18): How to watch online, TV, time; Nick Saban to appear

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
“College GameDay” returns to Old Main Lawn on Penn State’s campus on Saturday, September 18. The college pregame show will live stream on fuboTV. The Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, research producer and sports betting analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

