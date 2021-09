Bugatti ownership is not easy. To get there, you need to work exceptionally hard or get extremely lucky. After amassing your millions and finally spending $3.6 million on a new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, you may think that you've made it. But like so many lottery winners have learned the hard way, there's a big difference between affording to buy something and affording to own it. That's especially true for hypercars from the Bugatti stable. With such intricate engineering making up such a machine, keeping it in perfect running order is extremely complex and, as you're about to learn, not even close to being affordable.

