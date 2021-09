GM refreshed the Chevy Silverado 1500 for the 2022 model year, giving its bread-and-butter pickup a bevy of much-asked-for changes. One of the most noteworthy updates to the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is the addition of the Silverado ZR2 to the lineup as the range-topping off-road model. Luckily, the Silverado’s corporate cousin, the GMC Sierra, will also benefit from the existence of the Silverado ZR2 by way of the upcoming 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X – a new off-road-oriented trim that will serve as the range-topper of the Sierra 1500 range.

