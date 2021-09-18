CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How A Summer Of 'Yes' Is Ending In A Cloud Of Uncertainty For The Economy

By Pallavi Gogoi
kasu.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started out as the summer of possibility. Earlier this year, lines outside restaurants were long and bars filled up with noshing revelers. People started shopping for clothes to look presentable again after more than a year of pandemic isolation. And why not? Things were looking safer: By the end...

Related
CBS News

Banks could soon suffer massive wave of job losses, analysts say

Although the banking sector has played an outsized role in the U.S. economy for decades, thousands of frontline workers in the industry are likely to find themselves with a shrinking part to play as their jobs succumb to automation over the next few years, according to a report. About 100,000...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

How continuing pandemic uncertainty could impact the mortgage market

Despite widespread uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations and a gradual loosening of many restrictions across the country in recent months, the pandemic continues to loom large over life in Canada, with its impact on the mortgage and housing markets set to remain stark. The country’s rapidly accelerating immunization program over the...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Uptick in new US unemployment benefit claims slows

New claims for US unemployment benefits increased for the third straight week, but the rate of the uptick appears to be slowing, according to government data released Thursday. Initial applications for jobless benefits made in the week ended September 25 rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the Labor Department reported. The figures once again defied expectations for a decline. Another 16,752 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers not normally eligible for aid. Those claims likely represented a backlog since the program expired earlier in the month. Claims are a closely-watched metric of labor market health, and shot into the millions when the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020. They have been on a sustained decline in recent months, though have yet to return to their level before the pandemic.
MARKETS
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
PLANetizen

How the AI Economy is Shaping Cities

Artificial intelligence, writes Richard Florida, "is predicted to have substantial economic impacts, adding as much as $15.7 trillion to global economic output by 2030." According to "a new Brookings Metro study that digs into the geography of AI at the metro level," AI "threatens to reinforce or magnify the same geographically uneven patterns of previous high-technology industries that are concentrated in leading tech hubs and superstar cities across the U.S."
TECHNOLOGY
FOX21News.com

How the Labor Shortage is Changing the Economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Economists are hinging hopes of a recovery on how strong hiring is during the month of September as kids return to school–hopefully freeing up more adults to return to work. “We really need to get these workers back into the active labor force, looking for work, and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
signalscv.com

How Businesses are Adapting to the Covid Economy

The novel virus, Covid-19, has changed how businesses operate. It has forced many organizations to adjust quickly amid government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing orders. Some companies have managed to adapt well to the pandemic economy, while others are yet to come to terms with the new reality. Here’s how smart businesses are adjusting to the Covid economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US prices rose 4.3% annually in August: Commerce Dept

Inflation continued to rise in the United States in August, while spending and incomes also climbed, according to government data released Friday. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures. Income rose 0.2 percent that month, in line with analysts' forecasts, and spending climbed slightly above expectations at 0.8 percent. The rise in income was attributable both to increases in wages but also to government policies such as advance tax credit payment to families, though those were offset by a decrease in pandemic unemployment benefits that month, the Commerce Department said.
BUSINESS
CBS News

How to handle your investments amid debt ceiling uncertainty

President Biden signed a bill to fund the government through December 3. But that doesn't solve the issue of the debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says needs to be raised by October 18. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the potential consequences if Congress can't hammer out a deal and how you should handle your investments amid the uncertainty.
MARKETS
News Channel 3-12

US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing the job market’s recovery. The Labor Department said Thursday that claims were up by 11,000 last week to 362,000 the previous The post US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS

Comments / 0

