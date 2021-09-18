NASCAR Cup cutoff race at Bristol: Who will win, odds and cut line predictions

The winner of Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway drove to checkered flag as a teammate tried to settle a score with another driver. Kyle Larson passed Kevin Harvick with three laps remaining to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the final race in the Round of 16. Harvick had his hands full at the time with Larson's teammate Chase Elliott, who was holding up Harvick in retaliation for Harvick knocking Elliott out of contention for the win about 30 laps earlier.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO