NASCAR Cup cutoff race at Bristol: Who will win, odds and cut line predictions

By Alex Andrejev
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR will cap its wreck-heavy opening playoff round with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Four drivers will be eliminated from the postseason based on their finish at the 0.533-mile short track. Alex Bowman (0 points to the cut), Tyler Reddick (-5), William Byron (-18) and Michael McDowell (-38) all sit below the cut line entering the race, with Kurt Busch tied with Bowman in points.

www.thestate.com

