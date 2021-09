About 175 boats’ worth of people showed their support for the Wye and Miles rivers at a giant floating party over the weekend. The Shaw Bay Raftup, now in its 19th year, featured the Wye River Band performing from a deadrise, a 10-boat “mother raft”, and about two dozen dinghies tied up behind it, known as the “slosh pit”. Beyond, near the mouth of the Wye River, boats were anchored nearly as far as the eye could see.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO