We’ve got a matchup of the No. 1 team in 1A and the No. 2 team in 2A – a top-15 matchup overall – in this week’s Kroger KSR Game of the Week. Pikeville (1A) is set to travel to Lexington to take on Lexington Christian Academy (2A) in a matchup of undefeated powerhouses in their respective divisions. Both teams come in with 5-0 records, with the latter coming off a blowout 43-7 victory over No. 18 Lexington Catholic. LCA also has signature wins over No. 3 Madison Central, No. 8 Boyle County, and No. 2 (3A) CAL. Pikeville’s list of quality wins is shorter, but still defeated the No. 4 team in 1A in Paintsville along with blowout victories over Belfry, Wheelersburg and LCCHS.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO