The Miami Dolphins have to utilize home field advantage

This week, coming off of a painful loss to Pittsburgh, I think we will be seeing little chips on many Buffalo Bills shoulders. One of the most talked about things revolving around our O-Line lately has been Jon Feliciano’s weight loss, and how that potentially impacted his game last week. It was clear that his game has changed, however, blaming his performance on the weight loss is something that should be avoided. He had one of the toughest matchups, going one-on-one against Cam Heyward. In a post-practice interview with Matt Parrino of NYUP.com, he mentioned he had actually been the one who approached offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and requested to be placed against him in that sort of scheme.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO