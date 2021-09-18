Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers Mainly South

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another foggy and humid morning across the bluegrass with temps in the 60s. As we move into the day clouds will increase and showers will be likely in southern Kentucky to start us off. There will be a better chance of some isolated showers as we move later into the afternoon. Temps will top out in the low to mid-80s. The rest of the weekend will remain cloudy and muggy. Sunday will wake up with temps in the mid to upper 60s and will top out in the low to mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be possible later into the afternoon and evening on Sunday ahead of a front.