Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Tickfaw River Near Montpelier. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Sunday was 14.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, The low banks will overflow threatening commercial interests near the river with flooding.