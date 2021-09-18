CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB: Twins go deep to stop Jays

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
Cover picture for the articleVladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-3, Friday night in Toronto. The Blue Jays began the day tied with the Red Sox and Yankees atop the...

