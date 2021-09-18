Raiders football controls Simley for second win in a row

The Hastings Raiders football team controlled the Simley Spartans for the first three quarters Friday night at Todd Field/McNamara Stadium, which was long enough to put the game out of reach. The Raiders built a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter and the way their defense was playing, that lead never felt in danger even though the Spartans scored twice in the final 12 minutes. Hastings ended up winning 28-14 for its second win in a row after dropping the season-opener at Chanhassen.