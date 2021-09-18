CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump gave his adult children 6 months of Secret Service protection after he left office, at the taxpayers' expense, says report

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Former president Donald Trump with his family.

Fred Watkins/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump gave his adult children and three officials six months extra Secret Service protection.
  • The extra security cost taxpayers $1.7 million, The Washington Post reported.
  • It included payments to Trump's own companies, as agents stayed at Trump properties to protect his children.
Donald Trump cost taxpayers $1.7 million by providing his adult children and three officials with six months of Secret Service protection after he left office, according to a Washington Post analysis of new spending documents.

Before leaving office, Trump triggered a highly unusual order, the paper said, giving extra protection to his four adult children, Donald Trump Jr., 43, Ivanka, 39, and Eric, 37, and Tiffany, 27.

Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, was also granted protection, as was Eric's wife, Lara.

Trump's protection order also included three officials; former Secretary to the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien.

Under law, the Secret Service provides protection for former presidents and spouses for life, as well as their children until they turn 16.

In recent years, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have extended it to include college-aged children for a short time after leaving office, The Washington Post said.

However, Trump ordered the Secret Service to devote time and resources to protecting seven wealthy adults, the paper said.

During the six months, the Secret Service spent around $347,000 on airfare, hotels, and rental cars protecting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to the records seen by The Washington Post.

It included vacations to Hawaii, Utah ski county, a Wyoming ranch, and Kiawah Island in South Carolina, the paper said.

Secret Service agents also spent​ $9,000 on hotel rooms accompanying Kushner on a trip to the United Arab Emirates in May, citing federal spending data posted online.

According to The Daily Beast, Kushner chose to stay at the five-star Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi .

Data for the cost of flights was not reported.

The cost of protecting Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. was $241,000 and $213,000, respectively. The Washington Post said the brothers primarily traveled between New York and South Florida, with occasional trips elsewhere.

Tiffany Trump was the cheapest to protect, with partial records showing that the Secret Service spent $56,000 while protecting her, the paper reported.

Several of the payments were made to Trump's own company. Agents were billed for the rooms they used while protecting his children, the paper reported.

Since leaving office, the former president has lived full-time at his properties and has also charged the Secret Service for rooms, the paper said.

Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told The Washington Post that the charges, although small, indicated a moral choice for the Trump family.

"The patriotic thing would obviously be not charging the government to stay at your properties and not profiting or profiteering off the government," Libowitz told the paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOs2F_0c09lTns00
Former president Donald Trump and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Of the three officials included in the protection order, Mnuchin was the most expensive to guard, costing the Secret Service $479,000.

This included accompanying Mnuchin on three trips to the Middle East and staying at luxurious hotels, the paper reported.

Mnuchin is a multimillionaire in his own right, with an estimated $400 million fortune, according to Forbes .

Comments / 122

Brynnen Smith
7d ago

The hypocrisy from this man is unreal. I swear this man lacks decent human emotions like compassion for others and remorse.

Reply(10)
32
Davida White
7d ago

So. And what does the Democrats protect with our money it isn’t us. I would want my family covered too from Democrats.Trump Did Nothing Wrong‼️

Reply(6)
19
Guest
6d ago

Trump Jr. and Ivanka wouldn't let them use a bathroom in their houses, Tiffany was cheapest cause she had a thing going with one of her guys.

Reply(1)
5
