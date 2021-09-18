Steelers ready to see more of Najee Harris, the latest in a growing line of Alabama backs
It takes a lot to stump Najee Harris, the quick-witted rookie running back who almost always has an answer, even if you’re never quite sure what it will be. But Friday after practice on the South Side, the Steelers’ new feature back found himself at a loss. It was a simple question for the all-time leading rusher in Alabama’s storied history of college football: Why are Crimson Tide running backs such a sure thing lately in the NFL?www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0