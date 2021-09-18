CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers ready to see more of Najee Harris, the latest in a growing line of Alabama backs

By Brian Batko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes a lot to stump Najee Harris, the quick-witted rookie running back who almost always has an answer, even if you’re never quite sure what it will be. But Friday after practice on the South Side, the Steelers’ new feature back found himself at a loss. It was a simple question for the all-time leading rusher in Alabama’s storied history of college football: Why are Crimson Tide running backs such a sure thing lately in the NFL?

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Steelers News & Rumors After 23-16 Win vs. Bills Ft. Ben Roethlisberger, Najee Harris & TJ Watt

Steelers vs. Bills highlights weren’t pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers won 23-16 in an NFL Week 1 slugfest. Shout-out to today’s sponsor, BetQL! Use the following link: https://chatsports.com/steelersql/ and enter the discount code CHATSTEELERS for 25% off any subscription offering at BetQL. Ben Roethlisberger was solid, as was Josh Allen, in the Steelers’ season opener. Najee Harris made his NFL debut but struggled to get going, while TJ Watt made an impactful return following his new contract extension. Steelers injury news was not too bad, as Diontae Johnson and Cameron Sutton both returned to the game after leaving.
NFL
FanSided

Najee Harris has a warning for former Alabama teammate who has to guard T.J. Watt this week

Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie Najee Harris gives scouting report to T.J. Watt on former Alabama teammate, current Las Vegas Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood. Rookie RB Najee Harris has a lot of pressure on his shoulders as he’s been dubbed the one who’s going to bring the run game back to the Pittsburgh Steelers. What ‘Yinzers’ have learned about him these past few months is that he’s actually pretty funny, too.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Nick Saban
audacy.com

Najee Harris excited to face real road test this Sunday against Bills

Pittsburgh, Pa. (93.7 The Fan) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for, what likely will be, a crazy crowd in Orchard Park, New York this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Rookie running back Najee Harris says he’s never really experienced anything like that, even dating back to his college days. Though...
NFL
Yardbarker

Najee Harris Can't Wait to Silence Bills Mafia

One thing is for certain come Sunday in Buffalo, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris will have his opportunity to continue a streak he's held for roughly four years. The 24th overall pick will join the rest of his team and enter one of the most hostile environments in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Najee Harris: Talent Level In NFL ‘More Fair’ Than Playing At Alabama

Playing at Alabama is a double-edged sword. While it prepares you to be a professional and gets you ready for the NFL, it misrepresents the parity that exists at the professional level. the Crimson Tide’s recruiting is second to none, and they routinely have some of the very best players who enter the league any given year. No NFL is the Alabama of their league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders#Kenyan#Heisman Trophy#Sec#Rivals Com#Titans#Nfl Com
steelersnow.com

Najee Harris Loves Feeling of Going on the Road, Looking Forward to Playing in Buffalo

PITTSBURGH — For a rookie, heading into a stadium like Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, home of Buffalo Bills, is certainly one that can be intimidating. After all, Bills Mafia is known as being a rowdy bunch that quiets for nothing. However, on the other hand, Steelers running back Najee Harris is no ordinary rookie, either. While most would cower at heading into an atmosphere like Buffalo, Harris is looking forward to embracing it.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Najee Harris scores first career NFL touchdown

The Najee Harris the Pittsburgh Steelers imagined when they drafted him in the first round came to play today. After throwing a mesmerizing stiff-arm in the first-half, Harris’ encore in the second-half was his first career NFL touchdown. Harris showed off his soft hands and ability to run after the...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Rookie RB Najee Harris Calls First Game ‘Learning Experience’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There were seven players that took all 58 offensive snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season-opening comeback win over the Buffalo Bills. Those were the five starting offensive linemen, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris, one of five rookies in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Najee Harris is set up to shine for the Steelers in Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 first round pick Najee Harris is set to make his professional debut this weekend and he honestly couldn’t have gotten a better matchup to make his best start. The 2020 Buffalo Bills struggled defending the run, tied for 26th in the league allowing 4.6 yards per carry. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to run the ball against Buffalo last year, but they struggled to run the ball against everyone (especially late in the year). But this year will be different. With a brand-new aggressive blocking tyle and linemen better suited to the run game, don’t be surprised if Najee Harris is running to daylight all day long.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Najee Harris Guts It Out Against Bills

If I were to have told you that the Pittsburgh Steelers would defeat the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-16 with Ben Roethlisberger only throwing for 188 yards before the game started, I would wager that you would have assumed that rookie RB Najee Harris had an impressive debut on the ground. Based on the usage alone, you would likely expect Harris to have had a field day in the regular season opener. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Najee Harris played all 55 of the Steelers offensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday which is just the sixth time a running back has logged all of the teams’ offensive snaps in a game dating back to last season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy