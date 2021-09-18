Steelers ready to see more of Najee Harris, the latest in a growing line of Alabama backs

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 first round pick Najee Harris is set to make his professional debut this weekend and he honestly couldn’t have gotten a better matchup to make his best start. The 2020 Buffalo Bills struggled defending the run, tied for 26th in the league allowing 4.6 yards per carry. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to run the ball against Buffalo last year, but they struggled to run the ball against everyone (especially late in the year). But this year will be different. With a brand-new aggressive blocking tyle and linemen better suited to the run game, don’t be surprised if Najee Harris is running to daylight all day long.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO