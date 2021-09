Jeff Carter admits that when the Penguins acquired him at the 2021 trade deadline, he wasn’t exactly sure where he fit. A natural center, he played in the middle of the ice and atop the lineup as a young forward in Philadelphia and later in Columbus. But at 36 years old, and with two Stanley Cup rings in his pocket, he had shifted over to right wing in Los Angeles for what he figured would be the final years of his NHL career.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO