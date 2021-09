Jurgen Klopp has confessed that he was surprised no club wanted to sign Divock Origi this summer, after the striker impressed in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Milan. The Reds got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with the victory and Origi - who the club were open to selling in the last transfer window - was vital in making this happen, providing a fine assist for Mohamed Salah's second-half equaliser.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO