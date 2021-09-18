CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Three big questions on Mark Milley

By Aaron Blake
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGen. Mark A. Milley has weighed in for the first time on a new book saying he went to extraordinary lengths to allay Chinese concerns about a potential military confrontation sparked by President Donald Trump. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Associated Press the calls were,...

Comments / 49

Steve Stephens
7d ago

We do NOT need any “woke” generals or military officers or enlisted soldiers in our military. Sad to see them support a rainbow or blm flag !

reelman
7d ago

Why did you wait till the last week to withdraw from Afghanistan? Why did you take our Pilots and Airmen from the Airbase before evacuating the civilians and ground troops? Why did you listen to intelligence from people you abandoned when you drone attacked a Humanitarian aid worker and children?

Slow Poke Rodriguez
6d ago

1. Why have you dishonored the uniform?2. Why did you dishonor yourself?3. Would you like a blindfold or not before you face the firing squad?

Washington Post

Gen. Milley’s actions were correct and constitutional

The Sept. 19 news article “Milley’s deeds risk further erosion of nonpartisan norm” pointed out that Gen. Mark A. Milley reached out to Gen. Li Zuocheng to dismiss any Chinese fears of a preemptive U.S. attack. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is frequently in touch with counterparts around the world. This call was part of the continuous counterintelligence campaign conducted against China.
MILITARY
Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
Fox News

Bob Woodward praises Milley as 'courageous,' says general's alleged actions 'took their breaths away'

The Washington Post's Bob Woodward praised the alleged actions of Gen. Mark Milley in his new book "Peril" as "courageous" during an interview Tuesday. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, captured headlines last week after a scene in Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril" described the general going behind the back of former President Donald Trump to assure China the U.S. wouldn't do anything rash.
MILITARY
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandGen. Milley's China debacle, and how Trump revealed the cracks in an antiquated system

Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation — or the resignation — of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following revelations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” The authors describe Milley's increasing alarm over then-President Donald Trump’s mental stability. According to the book, Milley believed Trump might precipitate a nuclear conflict to remain in office after the 2020 election, concern that resulted in actions that are perhaps unparalleled.
POTUS
NPR

'Peril' Co-Author Robert Costa Describes The Fraught Transition From Trump To Biden

A new book explores the fraught transition between President Trump and President Biden. The book on two presidents comes from two Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It made news about the president's top military adviser, as we heard last week. After the attack on the Capitol in January, General Mark Milley called his counterpart in China to say that he need not worry about a U.S. attack. Milley also told U.S. officers to follow procedure if they received a sudden order to use nuclear weapons. Milley has said he followed his constitutional role, by the way, and he accurately says that U.S. officers call their foreign counterparts all the time.
POTUS
The Independent

Why top general Mark Milley is likely to hang on despite stunning revelations in new book and GOP outrage

Gen Mark Milley is likely to hang on as chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, despite repeated criticisms from Republicans about his conduct before and after the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.On Friday, Gen Milley defended calling the head of the Chinese army to assure him the United States would not attack China and that Gen Milley would warn General Li Zuocheng if it were to happen in both October and January. The meetings were first reported in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post in their upcoming book Peril.Similarly, President Joe Biden has...
MILITARY
New York Post

General Milley told Trump the George Floyd protests were no big deal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley dismissed the George Floyd riots as “penny packet protests” — insisting they weren’t an insurrection because the mobs only “used spray paint,” according to a new book. The under-fire general — accused of going behind President Donald Trump’s back to contact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Mark Milley under scrutiny after Woodward revelations

Washington's quasi-official court stenographer, Bob Woodward, has just published another "insider" DC account, which he co-authored with the journalist and television fixture Robert Costa, titled Peril. In it, Woodward and Costa reveal that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Army four-star general Mark Milley, made several calls to his Chinese counterpart in the closing days of the Trump administration in order to reassure him that should the president launch a military attack on China, he, Milley, would let the Chinese know ahead of time.
MILITARY
whbl.com

Senator Ron Johnson Calls for General Milley’s Resignation Over Calls to Chinese General

WASHINGTON, DC (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Republican US Senator Ron Johnson is calling for the resignation of General Mark Milley. General Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made phone calls to a Chinese Military General, Li Zuocheng, reportedly assuring him that he would be warned of any possible American attack during the last days of the Trump administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Is Nancy Pelosi pulling General Mark Milley’s strings?: Devine

If you believe the latest Bob Woodward book, the United States has lost civilian control of its military — unless you count Nancy Pelosi, who seems to have been in control of everything since she became speaker in 2019 with the single-minded goal of bringing down Donald Trump. Everything has...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

