The goal is 70,000 EV SUVs in a year, which for Honda is close to the Odyssey and HR-V. Honda has been a bit slow off the mark with EVs. Even though the Honda E is cute as heck, it's a niche little city car that isn't intended to sell in vast numbers. And while the automaker is pulling out of F1 at the end of this year to bring engineering brains back to Sakura, Honda hasn't bought into the idea of producing mass-market electric cars. At least that was the case until now, as Honda announced Monday that it has strong expectations for its upcoming American-built electric SUV, the Prologue.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO