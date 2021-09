Boston College returns to the field on Saturday afternoon against UMass in its first trip to Amherst to take on the Minutemen since 1982. The Eagles are heavy favorites entering the latest matchup with their local rivals. Boston College's chances of knocking off UMass improved further on Friday night, as it was announced starting quarterback and Colorado transfer Tyler Lytle would miss Week 2 due to injury. True freshman and Massachusetts native Brady Olson is now slated to make his first career start going up against Boston College.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO