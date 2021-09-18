CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

5 COVID Vaccine Stocks With Late-Stage Candidates You'll Want to Watch

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YofOE_0c09jQwR00
  • Novavax, Sanofi, and Inovio are evaluating COVID-19 vaccines in phase 3 studies.
  • GlaxoSmithKline and Dynavax are providing adjuvants used in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

More COVID-19 vaccines could be on the way. While hundreds of millions of people around the world have received shots from the vaccines that are already approved or authorized, several other vaccine candidates are currently in late-stage testing. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Sept. 8, Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss five stocks to watch that could be winners if those late-stage clinical trials are successful.

Keith Speights: Well, most of the attention right now is on the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly those that are authorized or approved. We're talking of course about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna's vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. But there are several vaccine candidates that are in late-stage testing as we speak.

Brian, are there any stocks of companies with some of those vaccines in phase 3 testing that you think investors might especially want to watch?

Brian Orelli: Well, obviously Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), I'm a shareholder there. We've seen the phase 3 data already, so we know that the vaccine works quite well. The issue isn't with efficacy or safety, but with manufacturing. They need to get that resolved so they can gain authorizations and approvals globally, and so that's what investors and me specifically are looking for from Novavax vaccine. The sooner the better, as far as I'm concerned.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). Sanofi's ticker is SNY and GlaxoSmithKline is GSK. They've really struggled, but they appear to now have a working vaccine. Sanofi has the protein-based vaccine part of it, and then Glaxo is adding the adjuvant, which stimulates the immune system to react to the protein, it's a viral protein, not the whole virus, just part of the protein, but it appears to be working at least in phase 2, so that's something to look out for. It's more of a traditional vaccine versus the mRNA and the adenovirus vaccines, which are novel to this pandemic.

And then I'm still rooting for Inovio (NASDAQ:INO). The ticker there's INO, and then the drug name is INO-4800. It's a DNA-based vaccine, and they use a device to get the DNA into your cells. It's working with another company called Advaccine, I guess, A-D-V-A-C-C-I-N-E, and they're running a phase 3 clinical trial in Brazil, so I'm looking forward to seeing that data for Inovio.

Speights: Those were some good ones, too, for investors to watch.

I'll throw one additional one out, Brian, and it's not a COVID-19 vaccine stock per se, but Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), the ticker there is DVAX. Dynavax has an adjuvant called CpG 1018, I believe is the name, and this adjuvant is used in Dynavax's own hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B, but the company has several partners that are using this adjuvant in their COVID-19 vaccines.

I think Dynavax could be a stock to watch because it has multiple potential paths to success with those partners as well as it has its own hep B vaccine that's on the market already. It's a small biotech that you might want to keep your eyes on as well.

Comments / 1

Related
Investor's Business Daily

IPO Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Vaccine Leader Moderna Eyes New Buy Point

Among the top IPO stocks to buy and watch, Covid-19 vaccine leader Moderna (MRNA) is approaching a new buy point during a volatile stock market. IPO Stocks To Buy And Watch: Moderna Massachusetts-based Moderna, which develops therapeutics for infectious diseases, is best known for its Covid-19 vaccine and potential booster shots. Last week, the…
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Valneva expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French vaccines company Valneva said on Thursday that it was expanding trials on its ‘VLA2001’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate and remained in talks with the European Commission over a potential contract. “Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract. The company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Biotech#Covid#Novavax#Glaxosmithkline#Johnson Johnson#Nvax#Gsk#Sny#Ino 4800#Dynavax Technologies#Dvax
CNET

Can you mix and match COVID vaccines or boosters? What scientists and doctors say

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. There are three available COVID-19 vaccines in the US. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, while Pfizer has full FDA approval. While the question of when and if we'll all need boosters continues to hang, you might be wondering -- can I get a different brand the next time I need a coronavirus vaccine shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Telehealth is a crowded space, but some companies are putting a unique twist on their services. Teladoc is building personalized "whole-person" care while Hims & Hers is a direct-to-consumer brand. GoodRx is a technology platform that helps patients find the lowest prices for their prescription needs. Healthcare spending in the...
STOCKS
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Stocks You'll Probably Never Have to Sell

Alphabet claims both a strong moat and multiple paths to deliver growth. Disney has thrived despite a huge challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson & Johnson provides stability combined with solid long-term growth prospects. Low-maintenance. That's what nearly everyone likes with their cars and homes. But what about with their...
STOCKS
The Conversation U.S.

New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

On Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She breaks down the new data and explains what it all means.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Parade

People Will Start Receiving COVID Booster Shots Soon—So What Side Effects Can We Expect?

More than 182 million Americans–54.8% of the population–have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, which means the majority of Americans are currently vaccinated. But even if you are fully vaccinated, you may still need to get a COVID booster shot for extra protection. Although recommendations around booster shots are rapidly changing, as of late September, the CDC is recommending Pfizer booster shots for people over 65 and workers whose jobs put them at a higher risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Moderna Executive Says Pandemic Could End in a Year

Sep. 24, 2021 -- The COVID-19 pandemic could effectively be over in a year because enough vaccine will be manufactured and distributed by that time, Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy